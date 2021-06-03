Consumer Electronics maker Samsung India on Thursday said it is vaccinating over 50,000 employees by organising on-site vaccination camps in its fight against COVID-19.

This week, on-site vaccination camps were organised for employees at the Samsung India Southwest Asia headquarters at Gurugram, its Noida-based R&D centre, Sriperumbudur factory, and several branch offices around the country, a statement said.

More vaccination drives have been planned over the next few weeks across cities, it added.

''As part of its people welfare initiatives, Samsung will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India. This will also include all Samsung Experience Consultants (store promoters), who work at electronics retail stores across the country,'' it added.

****** Hitachi launches slim modular side throw VRF model air conditioners * Leading air conditioning solutions provider Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India on Thursday launched SideSmart - World’s first slim modular side throw VRF model air conditioners.

SideSmart, an innovative Japanese technology marvel, is the world’s first slim and modular side throw VRF and is designed especially for light commercial complexes and premium residences, it said.

Its slim design, space-saving footprint, easy installation, energy-saving operation, high efficiency at full and part load, smart backup operation that keeps the system running in case of failure in a combination module, and long-distance piping connection between outdoor & indoor unit makes SideSmart a true air conditioning solution, it said.

