SGPC notice to Amazon for selling sacred Sikh texts online

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:07 IST
SGPC notice to Amazon for selling sacred Sikh texts online
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to e-commerce giant Amazon for selling copies of holy books Guru Granth Sahib and Gutka Sahib, an office bearer said Thursday.

SGPC chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami said there is “outrage” over the sale online of the Gutka Sahib, a collection of sacred verses.

He said the Amazon practice went against the principles of the Sikh religion.

“There is huge devotion and respect for the Gurbani in the minds of the Sikh community and there is outrage among the Sikhs over the sale of the Gutka Sahib online by Amazon,” he said Dhami asked Amazon to immediately remove the two holy books from its website and warned of legal action if the company failed to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

