Twitter launches subscription offering in Canada, Australia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 21:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday announced the launch of Twitter Blue, its first subscription service that will offer exclusive features, including undoing tweets within a stipulated time.

The ''first iteration'' of Twitter Blue is being rolled out in Australia and Canada, and the service will be available for a monthly price of CAD 3.49 (about Rs 210) or AUD 4.49. ''Our hope with this initial phase is to gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customised, more expressive, and generally speaking more... a free Twitter is not going away, and never will. This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it,'' Twitter said in a blogpost.

Those signing up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get access to Bookmark Folders that will let users organise the tweets they have saved.

The 'reader mode' will provide a better reading experience to make it easier for users to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text.

An interesting feature is the 'Undo Tweet' feature.

Users can set a customisable timer of up to 30 seconds to click 'Undo' before the Tweet, reply, or thread users have sent. Currently, users can't edit tweets that have been posted and can only delete such content.

Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customisable app icons for their device's home screen and fun colour themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support, the blog said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

