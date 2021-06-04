Hart partners with Microsoft to provide end-to-end verifiability to US voters

Hart InterCivic, a leading provider of innovative election solutions in the United States, has joined forces with Microsoft to incorporate the latter's ElectionGuard software into its voting machines, making elections more secure and verifiable.

ElectionGuard is open-source software that leverages homomorphic encryption technology to keep people's votes secret and secure while still enabling the math required to count votes.

Hart's integration of ElectionGuard software will provide end-to-end verifiability to voters, giving them the ability to confirm their ballots were counted in an election and not altered. End-to-end verifiability will also enable independent election security experts to build verifier programs that can independently confirm the accuracy of the overall vote count for elections.

"The combination of Hart voting machines with ElectionGuard technology delivering end-to-end verifiability provides election officials the ability to offer more transparency to the process of vote tabulation," said Julie Mathis, CEO of Hart InterCivic.

Hart is proud to partner with @Microsoft to integrate ElectionGuard end-to-end-verification (#E2EV) tech into our Verity voting system. EG is another innovative tool for election officials to increase election transparency, security, & voter confidence.https://t.co/VtH30TMhUO — Hart InterCivic (@HartInterCivic) June 3, 2021

As part of the pilot project, Hart will integrate Microsoft's ElectionGuard software in its Verity voting system used by over 500 jurisdictions across 17 states in the U.S. As the project moves forward, the companies will collect feedback from election officials, security experts and voters.

Pilot details for an ElectionGuard-enabled Verity system will be announced at a later date, the companies said in an official release on Thursday.

Commenting on this development, Tom Burt, corporate vice president of Customer Security and Trust at Microsoft, said, "We're excited that voters will be able to experience the confidence ElectionGuard can bring to the process while voting on machines from a company that has been supporting elections for more than a century."