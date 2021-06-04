Left Menu

New Enhanced Safe Browsing features rolling out with Chrome 91

For any downloads that Google Safe Browsing deems risky, but not clearly unsafe, a warning banner will be displayed to Enhanced Safe Browsing users. Users can choose to send the file to be scanned for a more in-depth analysis.

Updated: 04-06-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:17 IST
Now when you install a new extension from the Chrome Web Store, a dialog will inform you if it is not a part of the list of extensions trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing. Image Credit: ANI

In May 2020, Google introduced Enhanced Safe Browsing protection in Chrome that provides a more advanced level of security while browsing the web, with the search giant claiming that Enhanced Safe Browsing users are successfully phished 35% less than other users.

At its initial launch, Google promised to add even more protection to this mode and now starting with Chrome 91, the company is rolling out new features to help Enhanced Safe Browsing users better choose their extensions along with additional protections against downloading malicious files on the web.

Better extension protection

Now when you install a new extension from the Chrome Web Store, a dialog will inform you if it is not a part of the list of extensions trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing.

  • Any extensions built by a developer who follows the Chrome Web Store Developer Program Policies will be considered trusted by Enhanced Safe Browsing.
  • For new developers, it will take at least a few months of respecting these conditions to become trusted.

"Every day millions of people rely on Chrome extensions to help them be more productive, save money, shop or simply improve their browser experience. This is why it is important for us to continuously improve the safety of extensions published in the Chrome Web Store," Google wrote in a blog post.

Better download protection

For any downloads that Google Safe Browsing deems risky, but not clearly unsafe, a warning banner will be displayed to Enhanced Safe Browsing users. Users can choose to send the file to be scanned for a more in-depth analysis.

After sending the file, Chrome will upload it to Google Safe Browsing, which will scan it using its static and dynamic analysis classifiers in real-time. If the file is identified as unsafe, Chrome will display a warning.

However, you can bypass the warning to open the file without scanning.

