Left Menu

Apple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, new iPad Mini - Bloomberg News

The company is planning narrower screen borders for the new iPad Mini and also looking at removing its home button, according to the report. Apple is testing a glass back for the iPad Pro to enable wireless charging for the first time and also attempting to try out reverse wireless charging, Bloomberg News said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 10:58 IST
Apple working on iPad Pro with wireless charging, new iPad Mini - Bloomberg News
Image Credit: Flickr

Apple Inc is working on a new iPad Pro with wireless charging and a redesigned iPad Mini in an attempt to build upon momentum for a category that saw improved sales during the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The company is looking to release the new iPad Pro in 2022 and the iPad Mini later this year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker thrived through the COVID-19 pandemic as home-bound consumers stocked up on electronic devices, with iPad sales notching a better-than-expected $7.8 billion last quarter. The company is planning narrower screen borders for the new iPad Mini and also looking at removing its home button, according to the report.

Apple is testing a glass back for the iPad Pro to enable wireless charging for the first time and also attempting to try out reverse wireless charging, Bloomberg News said. Designs for the new iPad Pro are in early stages and plans could change or be canceled before next year's launch, the report added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021