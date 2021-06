BRIEF-Astrazeneca Appoints Aradhana Sarin As New CFO

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECA APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ASTRAZENECA - MARC DUNOYER TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AND TAKE UP A NEW SENIOR EXECUTIVE ROLE WITH COMPANY * ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA APPOINTS ARADHANA SARIN AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ASTRAZENECA - IN HIS NEW ROLE AS CEO, ALEXION, DUNOYER WILL LEAD RARE DISEASE UNIT OF ASTRAZENECA, AND DEVELOP ALEXION'S STRATEGIC DIRECTION * ASTRAZENECA - SARIN WILL SUCCEED MARC DUNOYER WHO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO AND RETIRE FROM ASTRAZENECA'S BOARD

* ASTRAZENECA - REMUNERATION ARRANGEMENTS FOR SARIN INCLUDE BASE SALARY: £850,000 PER ANNUM * ASTRAZENECA - IN ORDER TO SECURE SARIN'S SERVICES, COMPENSATE FOR FORFEITURE OF ALEXION CONTRACTUAL ENTITLEMENTS, AWARD OF £2 MILLION WILL BE MADE TO HER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

