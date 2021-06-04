How businesses affected by COVID-19 can benefit from a proxy provider

When COVID-19 hit the world in 2020, lives changed forever. Businesses were forced to close down, educational institutions and workplaces went online, and most importantly, entire countries went into lockdown. If your business suffers a drop in revenue, we know how you feel. What matters now is how fast you can bounce back from this setback.

Here are a few steps you can take to get your business back on its feet after COVID-19.

Take inventory of where your business is right now.

This is no time for denial. Understanding your business' position with respect to competing firms will show you exactly what you need to improve on. Has your company slacked off in marketing the products? Are the products outdated? Are your customers not visiting your outlets as much as they used to because they're all working from home?

You should consider using web scraping for your research needs. Web scraping uses software, known as scraper bots, to collect information from numerous sites on the internet.

A proxy provider allows you to take advantage of web scraping by preventing your scraper bots from being blocked by servers or blacklisted. Proxies provide your bots with unlimited connections so they can browse multiple sites at once. All in all, web scraping will allow you to research your competitors much more thoroughly and do so in a fraction of the time it would have taken you. This will enable you to stay one step ahead of them, providing you with a solid starting point for getting your business back on track after COVID-19 blows over.

If you're in the market for a proxy provider, take a look at Smartproxy.

Embrace the new normal and adapt accordingly.

From Zoom calls to working from home, your business must continue to adapt itself to the changing situations.

Find an application that can sync all of your employees' calendars together. We recommend you look into Notion or Trello for this. Once all of your employees have signed up to one of these apps, they can transfer files and send messages to each other in real-time so that everyone can be kept up to date on the company's happenings. You can assign tasks to each of your employees, track the progress of each task and send personalized reminders to each of them without involving the others.

Prioritize the health of your employees.

After all, your business is nothing without the people to run it.

Whether or not your business will pull through this difficult season is directly related to how well your employees feel. When company morale is down, and future sales aren't looking very optimistic, it's up to you as the head to take care of your employees.

We're not asking you to give them a raise. We simply mean you should make sure their physical and mental health is taken care of.

Practical things you can do include:

Make sure your employees have enough room to work so they're at least 1.6 meters away from one another.

Ensure proper sanitization is conducted in the office.

Request for your employees to take their temperatures every few hours and record them on a shared document.

These steps might seem like an inconvenience right now, but they could literally save a life at your workplace.

Reposition your products if necessary.

It can't be denied that consumer needs have changed since the pandemic began. If demand doesn't return to its original levels after a few months, consider repositioning your products.

If you're feeling discouraged because you've grown to love your existing product line-up, you'll be pleased to know that you might not need to change the whole product entirely. Sometimes, just tailoring it to a different audience or tweaking a few features might be enough to get the ball rolling and people to start talking about your product. After all, with unemployment at a record high, people aren't out buying unnecessary items. Seeing their favorite product with a new feature they need could be enough to get them to open up their wallets.

Your business has an advantage you might not have considered yet: You're already on the map.

Your customers are familiar with you and the high-quality products you sell. Unlike other firms that need to establish themselves as masters in their own field, you can rely on your reputation to see you through this challenging period.

All in all, it's not going to be easy to get back to where you were before COVID-19. You'll need to find a way to keep paying your employees in spite of lower revenue and fewer returning customers. You might even have to make a few difficult decisions along the way. Just remember, you're never alone. There are thousands of other businesses that are struggling like you are. Do your best, and it will be alright in the end.

