Capital Markets FinTech S-Ancial Technologies Closes USD 1.4mn Pre-Series A Funding Round, Led by JITO Angel Network.

S-Ancial will use the freshly infused capital to expand its India and MENA footprint and strengthen its technology platform ExchangeConnect. Capital Market FinTech solutions company S-Ancial Technologies Private Limited, founded by Pradip Seth, and co-founded by Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta, raised USD 1.4 million in Pre-Series A funding. JITO Angel Network led the round. Among those who invested was Rahul Mehta of DST Global, Suresh Jain of Sun Capital, Rank Group, along with the founder and co-founder. S-Ancial's flagship product ExchangeConnect is a Freemium platform that features a range of tools and services to conduct ownership and peer analysis, get corporate access, manage events, create and implement ESG reports, provide pre-IPO support, among others.

The platform brings together listed companies, along with a large number of buy-side Institutional Investors and sell-side Analysts to create one unified digital ecosystem. "In my work as a sell-side specialist, I noticed that mid-sized companies have inconsistent interactions with investors. Large companies found it challenging to proactively target the right set of investors. Improving outreach was the only solution. The next big idea for the capital market stakeholders was to digitize the entire market process and make it scalable, resulting in magnificent network growth. That is how the idea of ExchangeConnect was born," said Pradip Seth. Small and mid-cap companies usually find it difficult to tell their investment stories. Institutional Investors can only look at a small group of companies due to the unavailability of research, while Brokerages do not have enough capacity to research all potential listed companies. With ExchangeConnect, the listed companies can increase their outreach phenomenally by accessing a broader audience as well as target the right set of investors. Correspondingly, Institutional Investors and Brokerages can conduct in-depth research using the extensive structured data from the platform and connect to a larger group of companies. Suresh Jain, representing JITO Angel Network said, "We found ExchangeConnect to be a powerful missing link in the capital market ecosystem. The platform is a source of highly structured data in a ready-to-grasp format: a gold mine for the entire capital market spectrum.

It fits into the JITO investment mantra: a disruptive tech-enabled service product that solves a major problem in the capital markets. I am excited to represent investors and give my 20 plus years of experience to ExchangeConnect for the way forward." Group Chairman Dr. Shailendra Raj Mehta said, "ExchangeConnect is bringing a much-needed digital adoption push in capital markets. Our users get the benefits of leveraging technology for their processes. The funding we have received will amplify our efforts, enhance our solutions and help deploy them across different geographies".

