UK regulator investigates Facebook's use of ad data
Britain's competition regulator is investigating Facebook to determine whether the network is abusing its dominant position in social media or digital advertising through its collection and use of data, it said on Friday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's competition regulator is investigating Facebook to determine whether the network is abusing its dominant position in social media or digital advertising through its collection and use of data, it said on Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into whether Facebook holds an unfair advantage in areas such as online classified ads and online dating, in the way it gathers and uses data.
Facebook collects data when businesses advertise to its users and via its single sign-on option which enables people to sign into other websites using their Facebook log-in details. "We will be working closely with the European Commission as we each investigate these issues, as well as continuing our coordination with other agencies to tackle these global issues," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrea Coscelli
- European Commission
- Britain
ALSO READ
Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain
Singapore tells Facebook, Twitter to carry correction notice on virus strain
Received 40,300 govt requests for user data from India: Facebook report
MEDIA-Facebook says government internet shutdowns are on the rise - Axios
Hearing on Facebook, WhatsApp plea challenging CCI order on new privacy policy adjourned