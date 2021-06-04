UK regulator investigates Facebook's use of ad data

Left Menu

Britain's competition regulator is investigating Facebook to determine whether the network is abusing its dominant position in social media or digital advertising through its collection and use of data, it said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:15 IST
Britain's competition regulator is investigating Facebook to determine whether the network is abusing its dominant position in social media or digital advertising through its collection and use of data, it said on Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into whether Facebook holds an unfair advantage in areas such as online classified ads and online dating, in the way it gathers and uses data.

Facebook collects data when businesses advertise to its users and via its single sign-on option which enables people to sign into other websites using their Facebook log-in details. "We will be working closely with the European Commission as we each investigate these issues, as well as continuing our coordination with other agencies to tackle these global issues," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.

