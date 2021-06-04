OnePlus 9R receiving OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 hotfix build

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 hotfix build to the OnePlus 9R, replacing the previous release - OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 - for the device. The update was announced in a post on the OnePlus Community Forums on Friday.

According to the official changelog, the new build reduces power consumption and also fixes some known issues to enhance the overall user experience.

Advertisement

Changelog

System

Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

Fixed known issues for a better experience

The update is rolling out in a staged manner, hence it will race a limited number of users today and a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

To manually check for the latest update, navigate to your phone's Settings > System > System Updates > Download and install.

The previous build which was released on May 18th, 2021, brought improvements in the Camera, Notes OnePlus Games and the Gallery app. The changelog also included May Android security patch and bug fixes.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

Launched in March 2021, the OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and draws power from the Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 16-megapixel (Sony IMX471) selfie camera while its quad rear camera system comprises a main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The OnePlus 9R is equipped with a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging capability and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.