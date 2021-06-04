Kremlin says FBI remark that Russia is hacker haven was 'emotional' - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 15:54 IST
The Kremlin on Friday described as "emotional" remarks by the head of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that Russia is a haven for hackers, the RIA news agency reported.
FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Wall Street Journal that the agency was investigating about 100 different types of ransomware, many of which traced back to perpetrators in Russia.
