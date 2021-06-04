Left Menu

Google Pixel Buds A-series India launch imminent as earbuds clear BIS certification

Now, the company seems to be gearing up to launch the new Pixel Buds A-Series to the Indian market as they have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:30 IST
Google Pixel Buds A-Series are claimed to deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case. Image Credit: Google
Google on Thursday introduced the Pixel Buds A-Series, an affordable version of the Pixel Buds, as the company's latest truly wireless buds (TWS). Now, the company seems to be gearing up to launch the new earbuds to the Indian market as they have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

The BIS listing was spotted by tipster Ankit.

Currently, the Pixel Buds A-Series are available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada only while shipments are set to commence from June 17. The earbuds come in Clearly White and Dark Olive color options and carry a price tag of USD99 (approx. Rs 7,200).

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Features

Sporting a flush-to-ear design and a stabilizer arc, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds come with a custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker driver that is claimed to deliver a clear and natural sound while Bass Boost offers more power in low tones.

The sweat and water-resistant earbuds feature Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on your surroundings and using beamforming mics they focus on your voice and reduce outside noise to make your calls crystal clear.

With built-in Google Assistant, the earbuds provide real-time translation in more than 40 languages right in your ear while using a Pixel or a phone running Android 6.0 or newer OS version. The earbuds also support Bluetooth v5.0.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series are claimed to deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case. With the quick charge capability, a 15-minute charge in the case delivers up to 3 hours of listening time or up to 1.5 hours of talk time

