Twitter launches new subscription service 'Twitter Blue'

Microblogging site Twitter has officially launched its new subscription service called 'Twitter Blue'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:56 IST
Twitter . Image Credit: ANI
Microblogging site Twitter has officially launched its new subscription service called 'Twitter Blue'. As per Mashable, Twitter Blue is currently available in Australia and Canada.

"Yes, the rumours are true. Twitter Blue is now available in Australia and Canada. Bookmark Folders? Undo Tweet? Reader Mode? Plus other fun surprises. And don't forget to follow @TwitterBlue to share your feedback," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of the communications team. Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service. With this service, users will get access to premium features -- Undo Tweet, Bookmark Folders, and Reader Mode.

Undo Tweet will help the users to undo a tweet they have posted. Bookmark Foders helps Twitterati to bookmark their favourite and important tweets and then can add them into a folder. The third feature, Reader Mode, will allow Twitter users to turn tweets into easy-to-read text. Apart from this, new colour theme options will also be available to people who avail Twitter Blue services.

Twitter Blue will reportedly cost CAD 3.49 (about Rs 210) for users in Canada and AUD 4.49 for Australian subscribers. It is not mentioned when this service will be available in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

