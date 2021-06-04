White House says report on strange aerial objects not yet finalized

The White House declined comment on reports on Friday about a series of sightings of mysterious unmanned aerial objects, saying a soon-to-be-released government report on the subject has not yet been finalized.

The Washington Post reported on Friday the report finds no proof of extraterrestrial activity but cannot provide a definitive explanation into the incidents known by the government as "unmanned aerial phenomena."

