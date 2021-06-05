Left Menu

Nigeria suspends Twitter over president''s deleted tweet

Are you not mad one user tweeted in response.Information Minister Lai Mohammed said Friday that government officials took the step because the platform was being used for activities that are capable of undermining Nigerias corporate existence. Mohammed criticized Twitter for deleting the post.

PTI | Lagos | Updated: 05-06-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 01:12 IST
Nigeria suspends Twitter over president''s deleted tweet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's government said Friday it was suspending Twitter indefinitely in Africa's most populous nation, a day after the company deleted a controversial tweet President Muhammadu Buhari made about a secessionist movement.

It was not immediately clear when the suspension would go into effect as users could still access Twitter late Friday, and many said they would simply use VPNs to maintain access to the platform.

Others mocked the government for using the platform to announce the action.

"You're using Twitter to suspend Twitter? Are you not mad?" one user tweeted in response.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said Friday that government officials took the step because the platform was being used "for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence." Mohammed criticized Twitter for deleting the post. "The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very suspicious," he said, adding that Twitter had in the past ignored "inciting" tweets against the Nigerian government. Twitter deleted Buhari's post on Wednesday, calling it abusive, after the president threatened suspected separatist militants in the southeast. More than 1 million people died during the 1967-1970 civil war that erupted when secessionists sought to create an independent Biafra for the ethnic Igbo people. Buhari, an ethnic Fulani, was on the opposing side in the war against the Igbos. In recent months, pro-Biafra separatists have been accused of attacking police and government buildings, and Buhari vowed to retaliate and "treat them in the language they understand."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021