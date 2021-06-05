New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

A new Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3366 has reportedly been found listing on the TENNA certification website and the listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the device.

The TENNA listing (via tipster Ankit and Digital Chat Station) reveals that the Realme RMX3366 will come with a big 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a high refresh rate and run on Android 11 OS. It will measure 159.9×72.5×8mm and support 5G connectivity.

Further, the TENNA listing reveals that the Realme RMX3366 will be backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery.

While the listing doesn't mention the processor details, the device is expected to be equipped with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC or the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset back in May 2021. At launch, the chipmaker confirmed that Realme will be among the first brands to launch devices based on the latest chipset in the second quarter.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC comes with Kryo 670 CPU that is claimed to enable 40% higher performance and incredible power efficiency. It features the Qualcomm Adreno 642L GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor, Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System which enables mmWave and sub-6 5G connectivity, Qualcomm Spectra 570L Triple ISP, among others.

Late last month, Realme confirmed that its upcoming Snapdragon 778-powered smartphone is codenamed 'quicksilver'. There is nothing else known so far.