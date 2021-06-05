OnePlus confirms Nord CE 5G will come with 90Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the company confirmed in a teaser poster on Saturday. The phone is scheduled to launch on June 10 and is already listed on the Amazon India website.

Earlier this week, OnePlus confirmed that the Nord CE 5G will come with a punch-hole design and a 64-megapixel triple camera setup at the back. The phone will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

As per the latest leaks and rumours, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor which is said to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The triple camera setup will include a 64-megapixel main sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it is said to house a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast-charging technology. The upcoming handset is said to have an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication and will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.