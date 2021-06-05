Odd News Roundup: S.Korean designer creates 'Third Eye' for 'smartphone zombies'; China's WeChat bans nose-picking, spanking in bid to clean up live streams and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

S.Korean designer creates 'Third Eye' for 'smartphone zombies'

A South Korean industrial designer has come up with a satirical solution for "smartphone zombies" who can't take their eyes away from their screen long enough to stop themselves from walking into a wall or other obstacle. Paeng Min-wook, 28, has developed a robotic eyeball he has dubbed "The Third Eye", which obsessive mobile phone users can strap to their foreheads so they can browse injury-free on the go.

China's WeChat bans nose-picking, spanking in bid to clean up livestreams

Chinese social media platform WeChat on Thursday published a list of activities and "violations" it is banning in a bid to clean up its livestreaming service, including "indecent" nose-picking and spanking games. WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings, is ubiquitous in China, where it is used by around 1 billion people for everything from sending instant messages to ordering pizzas. Its popular "Channels" feature, launched in 2020, allows users to make and follow live broadcasts.

Pelicans befriend Cuban man living by the sea

"Michel the noble" and "Panchito the affectionate" are some of the names Leonardo Carrillo has given the pelicans that flock each year to his wooden hut on the southern coast of Cuba.

For the past two decades, the 62-year-old has cared for the colony of around 100 brown pelicans that land in his village of Guanimar in December to spend the winter months there before heading back north in May.

Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event

For some in the U.S., the emergence of billions of red-eyed cicadas this spring after a 17-year slumber has been met with annoyance - particularly over their loud buzzing calls.

But for David Rothenberg, a professor of philosophy and music at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, it has presented a unique opportunity for collaboration.

