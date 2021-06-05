Left Menu

Two held for issuing fake negative RT-PCR test reports

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 05-06-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 19:05 IST
A man and a woman have been arrested here for allegedly issuing fake negative RT-PCR test reports to tourists.

The arrest follows complaints that eight RT-PCR test reports shown by tourists from Delhi on arrival were found fake on scrutiny, Muni-ki-Reti inspector in-charge Kamal Mohan Bhandari said.

Vinay Bisht who worked at the Covid check-post at Dhalwala got fake negative RT-PCR test reports made in collusion with a computer operator named Sheetal Snehi Jatav who worked at a Covid testing lab in town.

Both of them have been arrested, Bhandari said.

They charged Rs 5000 per report.

The state government has made it mandatory for people coming from outside to show a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours on arrival.

