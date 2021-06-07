Left Menu

Shares in U.S. tech giants a notch lower after landmark G7 tax deal

Shares in U.S. technology giants were down slightly in premarket trading after the world's richest nations agreed on a landmark global minimum corporate tax deal. The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%. Shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple , Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet were all down between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:50 IST
Shares in U.S. tech giants a notch lower after landmark G7 tax deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares in U.S. technology giants were down slightly in premarket trading after the world's richest nations agreed on a landmark global minimum corporate tax deal. The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet were all down between 0.1% and 0.5%. Europe's tech stocks index was down 0.2% in early trades. "...the immediate market implications are likely to be minimal," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt.

"No G7 nation currently charges that low a rate and the details, including agreement from numerous smaller countries, require plenty of work." The focus now shifts to the G20 countries for a wider agreement on the new tax proposals.

The G7's proposals are seen targeting technology companies that sell services remotely and attribute much of their profits to intellectual properly held in low-tax jurisdictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021