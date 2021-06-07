Zenfone 8 / 8 Flip get new update with improved camera quality, gesture detection sensitivity

Asus is rolling out new software updates to the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip carrying the model number ZS590KS and ZS672KS, respectively. The latest update bumps up their firmware version to 30.11.51.57 and 30.11.55.50, respectively.

According to the official changelog, the OTA adds the gesture detection sensitivity in one-handed mode and the SMS type QR code support in the Camera app. The update also fixes a couple of issues including the problem that some apps cannot be set to the full screen mode on the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip.

Further, the camera quality and system stability have also been improved with this update. Here's the complete changelog for both devices:

Zenfone 8 Flip Changelog

Added gesture detection sensitivity in one-handed mode

Added SMS type QR code support in ASUS Camera app

Fixed the problem that some apps cannot be set to full screen mode

Fixed issue which could cause Gboard settings to periodically change back to default values

Fixed Status bar display issue

Improved issue where playback of Netflix HDR videos would stutter after a short while

Optimized call quality

Improved camera quality

Optimized system stability

Enabled VoLTE on Telekom (Germany)

Enabled VoLTE on Tele2 (Russia)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on O2 (Czech Republic)

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Telia (Norway & Finland)

Enabled VoLTE on MTS (Russia)

Enabled VoLTE on Orange (Spain)

Zenfone 8 Changelog

Optimized call quality

Enhanced wide camera contrast and improved ultra-wide camera Night mode for ASUS Camera.

Optimized system stability

Added gesture detection sensitivity in one-handed mode

Added SMS type QR code support in ASUS Camera app

Fixed the problem that some apps cannot be set to full screen mode

Fixed issue which could cause Gboard settings to periodically change back to default values

Fixed Status bar display issue

Enabled VoLTE & VoWiFi on Telia (Norway & Finland)

Enabled VoLTE on MTS (Russia)

Enabled VoLTE on Orange (Spain)

Improved issue where playback of Netflix HDR videos would stutter after a short while.

The update was announced in a post on the Asus ZenTalk forums on Monday.

Starting today, the update is rolling out in batches and will take some days for everyone to receive it. To check if the new firmware is available for your device, go to Settings > System > System Updates.