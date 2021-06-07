Google to test changes to ad practices over coming months
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 15:29 IST
- Country:
- France
Google said on Monday it will test changes to its widely-used online advertising services over the coming months following the French antitrust decision.
The company also said it planned to roll these changes out 'more broadly, including some globally'.
