Asus rolling out new update to Zenfone 7 / 7 Pro

In addition to the Zenfone 8 series, Asus is also rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 7 (ZS670KS) and the Zenfone 7 Pro (ZS671KS), the company announced in a post on the official Asus ZenTalk forums today.

The update comes with version number 30.41.69.66 and is rolling out to Zenfone 7 series' users in the EU, Japan, Russia and the global market. Speaking of the changes, the new update bumps up the Android security patch, improves system stability and fixes a couple of issues. The OTA also enables VoLTE/VoWifi on MTS/Tele2 in Russia.

Here's the complete changelog for the Asus Zenfone 7 series update:

Improved system stability(20210405)

Updated Android security patch

Enabled VoLTE/VoWifi on MTS/Tele2 (RU)

Fixed issue which could cause Gboard settings to periodically change back to default values

Fixed Status bar display issue

Fixed reboot issue when using wifi hotspot occasionally

Fixed the problem of not seeing thumbnails on the computer after upgrading to Android11

Added SMS type QR code support in ASUS Camera app

The new build is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in batches, therefore it will take some time to reach all units of the Zenfone 7 series. You can manually check if it's available for your handset, go to Settings > System >System Updates.

The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro debuted in August 2020, with both featuring a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, the standard model has Snapdragon 865 chipset while the Pro variant has Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

Both the devices house a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Zenfone 7 series initially arrived with Android 10 with ZenUI 7 skin on top and was later updated to Android 11.