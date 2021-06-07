Asus rolling out new update to Zenfone 7 / 7 Pro
The update comes with version number 30.41.69.66 and is rolling out to Zenfoen 7 series users in the EU, Japan, Russia and the global market.
In addition to the Zenfone 8 series, Asus is also rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 7 (ZS670KS) and the Zenfone 7 Pro (ZS671KS), the company announced in a post on the official Asus ZenTalk forums today.
The update comes with version number 30.41.69.66 and is rolling out to Zenfone 7 series' users in the EU, Japan, Russia and the global market. Speaking of the changes, the new update bumps up the Android security patch, improves system stability and fixes a couple of issues. The OTA also enables VoLTE/VoWifi on MTS/Tele2 in Russia.
Here's the complete changelog for the Asus Zenfone 7 series update:
- Improved system stability(20210405)
- Updated Android security patch
- Enabled VoLTE/VoWifi on MTS/Tele2 (RU)
- Fixed issue which could cause Gboard settings to periodically change back to default values
- Fixed Status bar display issue
- Fixed reboot issue when using wifi hotspot occasionally
- Fixed the problem of not seeing thumbnails on the computer after upgrading to Android11
- Added SMS type QR code support in ASUS Camera app
The new build is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in batches, therefore it will take some time to reach all units of the Zenfone 7 series. You can manually check if it's available for your handset, go to Settings > System >System Updates.
The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro debuted in August 2020, with both featuring a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, the standard model has Snapdragon 865 chipset while the Pro variant has Snapdragon 865+ chipset.
Both the devices house a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.
The Zenfone 7 series initially arrived with Android 10 with ZenUI 7 skin on top and was later updated to Android 11.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zenfone 7 series
- Zenfone 7 June update
- Zenfone 7 Pro June update