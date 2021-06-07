Left Menu

Asus rolling out new update to Zenfone 7 / 7 Pro

The update comes with version number 30.41.69.66 and is rolling out to Zenfoen 7 series users in the EU, Japan, Russia and the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:14 IST
Asus is also rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 7 (ZS670KS) and the Zenfone 7 Pro (ZS671KS)

In addition to the Zenfone 8 series, Asus is also rolling out a new software update to the Zenfone 7 (ZS670KS) and the Zenfone 7 Pro (ZS671KS), the company announced in a post on the official Asus ZenTalk forums today.

The update comes with version number 30.41.69.66 and is rolling out to Zenfone 7 series' users in the EU, Japan, Russia and the global market. Speaking of the changes, the new update bumps up the Android security patch, improves system stability and fixes a couple of issues. The OTA also enables VoLTE/VoWifi on MTS/Tele2 in Russia.

Here's the complete changelog for the Asus Zenfone 7 series update:

  • Improved system stability(20210405)
  • Updated Android security patch
  • Enabled VoLTE/VoWifi on MTS/Tele2 (RU)
  • Fixed issue which could cause Gboard settings to periodically change back to default values
  • Fixed Status bar display issue
  • Fixed reboot issue when using wifi hotspot occasionally
  • Fixed the problem of not seeing thumbnails on the computer after upgrading to Android11
  • Added SMS type QR code support in ASUS Camera app

The new build is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in batches, therefore it will take some time to reach all units of the Zenfone 7 series. You can manually check if it's available for your handset, go to Settings > System >System Updates.

The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro debuted in August 2020, with both featuring a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, the standard model has Snapdragon 865 chipset while the Pro variant has Snapdragon 865+ chipset.

Both the devices house a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Zenfone 7 series initially arrived with Android 10 with ZenUI 7 skin on top and was later updated to Android 11.

