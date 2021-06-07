Jeff Bezos to join winner of seat on Blue Origin space flight
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:33 IST
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos and his brother will join the winner of an auction for a seat on Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, the billionaire said on Monday.
Blue Origin, Bezos' rocket company, is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amazon.com Inc
- Jeff Bezos
- Bezos
- New Shepard
- Blue Origin's
Advertisement