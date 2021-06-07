Left Menu

U.S. tech giant shares unmoved on G7 tax deal

Shares in U.S. technology giants were flat to slightly lower in premarket trading, little changed by the landmark global minimum corporate tax deal agreed between the world's richest nations.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 16:42 IST
U.S. tech giant shares unmoved on G7 tax deal
Image Credit: Image Credit:Twitter (@RishiSunak)
  • Country:
  • United States

Shares in U.S. technology giants were flat to slightly lower in premarket trading, little changed by the landmark global minimum corporate tax deal agreed between the world's richest nations. The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% and the focus now shifts to the G20 countries for a wider agreement on the new tax proposals.

Analysts say the tax deal wouldn't be of a major impact unless it's agreed with tax-haven countries. The Irish economy for instance has been booming with the influx of billions of dollars in investment from multinationals due to lower taxes. Shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet were all down between 0.4% and 0.7%. Europe's tech stocks index was flat.

"The details of the implementation are still to be ironed out and potentially further watered down," said Marija Vertimane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets. Dublin, which has resisted European Union attempts to harmonize its tax rules, is unlikely to accept a higher minimum rate without a fight.

"I would treat the current proposal as a small positive for the market," Vertimane added pointing to levies being lower than what was initially discussed. The G7's proposals are seen targeting technology companies that sell services remotely and attribute much of their profits to intellectual property held in low-tax jurisdictions.

"...the immediate market implications are likely to be minimal," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt. "No G7 nation currently charges that low a rate and the details, including agreement from numerous smaller countries, require plenty of work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021