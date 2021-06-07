Infosys wins digital technology integration contract from Archrock
- Country:
- India
IT major Infosyson Monday announced a collaboration withArchrock, Inc., a leading provider of natural gas compression services in the U.S, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.
As part of this engagement, Infosys would leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrocks field services and operations.
Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement it would implement the field services platform integrated with backend enterprise resource planning systems.
Our collaboration with Infosys is part of a multi-year technology project to further enhance the value proposition to our customers, more effectively manage our assets, reduce our emissions footprint and yield attractive value for our shareholders, saidEric Thode, Archrocks Senior Vice- President, Operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Infosys co-founder Shibulal buys company shares worth Rs 100 cr
No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys
Enterprises can add up to USD414 billion in profits via cloud adoption: Infosys
S D Shibulal buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 cr from wife Kumari Shibulal
$414 Billion in Profits can be Gained by Using Cloud for Business Growth: Infosys Research