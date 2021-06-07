Left Menu

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, was addressing parliamentarians ahead of a summit in Geneva later this month between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden. Rogozin said Moscow was struggling to launch some of its satellites because of U.S. sanctions which meant Russia could not import certain microchip sets needed for its space programme.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:56 IST
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station
  • Country:
  • Russia

The head of Russia's space agency on Monday suggested Moscow would withdraw from the International Space Station in 2025 unless Washington lifted sanctions on the space sector that were hampering Russian satellite launches. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, was addressing parliamentarians ahead of a summit in Geneva later this month between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

Rogozin said Moscow was struggling to launch some of its satellites because of U.S. sanctions which meant Russia could not import certain microchip sets needed for its space programme. "We have more than enough rockets but nothing to launch them with," Rogozin said, in a rare admission by a senior Russian official that Western sanctions are seriously impeding the development of a given industry.

"We have spacecraft that are nearly assembled but they lack one specific microchip set that we have no way of purchasing because of the sanctions." The United States and other Western countries began imposing sanctions against Russia in the wake of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. More recently, the U.S. has sanctioned Moscow over election meddling, cyber attacks and the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, allegations Moscow denies.

Rogozin, who is under personal U.S. and EU personal sanctions, said Russia could withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) in 2025 unless Washington lifted the sanctions against Russian space contractors soon. "This is in the hands of our American partners," he said.

Launched in 1998, the ISS is a multinational project and comprises two segments, a Russian one and another one used by the United States and other space agencies. U.S. space agency NASA favours continuing to use the ISS until at least 2030, and Bill Nelson, its chief, told CNN last week that a Russian exit could spark a new space race with Russia and China pitted against the United States.

Moscow's relations with Washington plummeted to new post-Cold War lows earlier this year after U.S. President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "killer" and imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including on the sovereign debt market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021