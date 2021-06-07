Left Menu

Select Committee of Parliament still to finalise report on data protection law: Prasad

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the Select Committee of Parliament is still to finalise its report on the data protection law, adding that he looked forward to the final report so that the legislation receives parliamentary approval soon.The draft data protection bill proposes to put restrictions on use of personal information of people without their explicit consent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:34 IST
Select Committee of Parliament still to finalise report on data protection law: Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the Select Committee of Parliament is still to finalise its report on the data protection law, adding that he looked forward to the final report so that the legislation receives parliamentary approval soon.

The draft data protection bill proposes to put restrictions on use of personal information of people without their explicit consent. It aims to safeguard personal information, define obligations of data processors, rights of individuals and moots penalty for violations. In a tweet, Prasad said: ''I understand that the Select Committee of the Parliament is still to finalise its report on Data Protection Law. I appreciate their hard work. I look forward to their final report so that the Parliament approves a Data Protection Law soon.'' The areas covered by the draft bill on data protection include consent, what comprises personal data including sensitive personal data, exemptions which can be granted, grounds for processing information, storage restrictions for personal data and individual rights. Notably, the government has also enforced new social media rules that are designed to prevent abuse and misuse of digital platforms, and offer users a robust forum for grievance redressal. India is a major market for global digital platforms. As per data cited by the government earlier this year, India has 53 crore WhatsApp users, 41 crore Facebook subscribers, 21 crore Instagram users, while 1.75 crore account holders are on microblogging platform Twitter. Messaging platform WhatsApp -- which had announced an updated privacy policy earlier this year -- recently said it will not limit the functionality for users not agreeing to its new privacy policy, and continue to remind users about the update, maintaining this approach till the forthcoming data protection law comes into effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021