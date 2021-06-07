Left Menu

Navy inducts 3 indigenously-built advanced light helicopters ALH MK III

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:41 IST
  • India

The Indian Navy Monday inducted three indigenously-built advanced light helicopters ALH MK III that would be used for maritime reconnaissance and coastal security.

The three helicopters, made by the Centre-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, were inducted at the Indian Naval Station (INS) Dega, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in Visakhapatnam, an official statement said.

''With the induction of these maritime reconnaissance and coastal Security (MRCS) helicopters, the ENC got a major boost towards enhancing the capabilities of the force,'' the Navy's statement mentioned.

ALH MK III helicopters feature an array of systems previously seen only on heavier, multi-role helicopters of the Indian Navy, it noted.

''These helicopters are fitted with modern surveillance radar and electro-optical equipment, which enable them to undertake the role of maritime reconnaissance in addition to providing long-range search and rescue, both by day and night,'' it mentioned.

In addition to special operations capabilities, ALH MK III is also fitted with a heavy machine gun to undertake constabulary missions, it said.

A removable medical intensive care unit (ICU) is also fitted on ALH MK III helicopters to airlift critically ill patients, it noted. ''The helicopter also has a host of advanced avionics, making it truly an all-weather aircraft,'' it stated.

The first unit of three ALH MK III helicopters were inducted in the Indian Navy on April 19.

