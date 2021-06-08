Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Scientists saving endangered salmon get help from gene-slicing tool and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos said on Monday he and his brother Mark will fly on the first crewed space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin next month.

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month

Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos said on Monday he and his brother Mark will fly on the first crewed space flight from his rocket company Blue Origin next month. "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother," Bezos, who is one of the richest people in the world, said in an Instagram post.

Scientists saving endangered salmon get help from gene-slicing tool

A gene-editing tool that has led to new cancer therapies and a rapid test for COVID-19 is now helping scientists find endangered species of salmon in the San Francisco Bay. The CRISPR-based Sherlock tool can identify four types of Chinook salmon, including Sacramento winter-run and Central Valley spring-run, which are both protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Russia to U.S.: Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

The head of Russia's space agency on Monday suggested Moscow would withdraw from the International Space Station in 2025 unless Washington lifted sanctions on the space sector that were hampering Russian satellite launches. Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, was addressing parliamentarians ahead of a summit in Geneva later this month between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

