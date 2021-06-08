Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 05:26 IST
Apple Inc on Monday said a new "private relay" feature designed to obscure a user's web browsing behavior from internet service providers and advertisers will not be available in China for regulatory reasons.
The feature was one of number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday.
It will also be unavailable in Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines, Apple said.
