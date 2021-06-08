Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple Inc on Monday said a new "private relay" feature designed to obscure a user's web browsing behavior from internet service providers and advertisers will not be available in China for regulatory reasons.

The feature was one of number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday.

Advertisement

It will also be unavailable in Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda and the Philippines, Apple said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)