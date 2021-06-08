June 2021 Pixel security update arrives with latest Feature Drop

Google is rolling out the Android security update for the month of June 2021 to Pixel devices alongside the latest Feature Drop. The OTA update brings several fixes and improvements to eligible Pixel devices including:

Pixel 3 (XL): RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 3a (XL): RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 4 (XL): RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 4a: RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 4a (5G): RQ3A.210605.005

Pixel 5: RQ3A.210605.005

The latest update addresses the issue causing charging to stop with certain wireless chargers on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 series as well as on the Pixel 5.

The table below highlights the notable fixes arriving with the June 2021 update for Pixel devices:

Next, the latest Feature Drop is said to make your Pixel device more helpful than ever. The new features include: