June 2021 Pixel security update arrives with latest Feature Drop
Google is rolling out the Android security update for the month of June 2021 to Pixel devices alongside the latest Feature Drop. The OTA update brings several fixes and improvements to eligible Pixel devices including:
Pixel 3 (XL): RQ3A.210605.005
Pixel 3a (XL): RQ3A.210605.005
Pixel 4 (XL): RQ3A.210605.005
Pixel 4a: RQ3A.210605.005
Pixel 4a (5G): RQ3A.210605.005
Pixel 5: RQ3A.210605.005
The latest update addresses the issue causing charging to stop with certain wireless chargers on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 series as well as on the Pixel 5.
The table below highlights the notable fixes arriving with the June 2021 update for Pixel devices:
Next, the latest Feature Drop is said to make your Pixel device more helpful than ever. The new features include:
- In addition to taking photos, Astrophotography in Night Sight now lets you create videos of the stars moving across the sky all during the same exposure. The new feature is available on Pixel 4 and newer phones.
- "Locked Folder in Google Photos" which was announced at the Google I/O event last month is now rolling out to Pixel users. Photos and videos saved in the new Locked Folder won't show up in shared albums, memories, or any other apps on your devices, and can only be viewed using your device passcode or fingerprint.
- Pixel's car crash detection feature is now expanding to new regions including Spain, Ireland, and Singapore. Previously, it was available in the UK, Australia, and the US.
- Call Screen, a feature that helps you avoid spam calls by finding out who's calling and why so that you can decide whether to pick up, is now available in Japan.
- The Recorder app will soon be available in more English dialects, including Singaporean, Australian, Irish, and British English.
- You can now answer or reject a call with Google Assistant. Just say, "Hey Google, answer call" or "Hey Google, reject call".
- With an even smarter Gboard, you can now cut and paste essential information even faster. When you copy text that includes a phone number, email address or URL, you'll see those key snippets of text suggested in the clipboard.
- Pixel now features new Pride-themed wallpapers and ringtones to celebrate the Pride events
