BRIEF-Restaurant Group Says Chair Hewitt To Join English Football Association

Restaurant Group PLC: * RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - DEBBIE HEWITT MBE, CHAIRMAN, WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 31(ST) DECEMBER 2021 * RESTAURANT GROUP - HEWITT WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD TO TAKE UP ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF ENGLISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION, WITH EFFECT FROM JANUARY 2022

Advertisement

* RESTAURANT GROUP PLC - BOARD HAS COMMENCED A FORMAL PROCESS TO RECRUIT HEWITT'S SUCCESSOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)