Lamborghini launches Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder in India at Rs 3.54 cr

Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini on Tuesday launched the Huracn EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder in India with prices starting at Rs 3.54 crore ex-showroom.The new model is powered by a V10 engine delivering power of 610 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmh in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 324 kmh, Lamborghini India said in a statement.The Huracn EVO Rear-Wheel Drive RWD Spyder has a soft top and comes with aerodynamic efficiency with roof both open and closed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 12:14 IST
Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini on Tuesday launched the Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder in India with prices starting at Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom).

The new model is powered by a V10 engine delivering power of 610 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 324 km/h, Lamborghini India said in a statement.

The Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Spyder has a soft top and comes with aerodynamic efficiency with roof both open and closed. The roof is operable up to 50 km/h driving speed, it added.

Automobili Lamborghini Regional Director for Asia Pacific Francesco Scardaoni said, ''As Huracán EVO RWD Spyder features a fun-to-drive experience, it definitely adds vitality to the super sports cars market in India as reflected in the increasing number of supercar aficionados.'' It is an instinctive driver's car, engineered for individuals who prefer to experience the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimised, he added.

On the significance of the model, Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said, ''India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers.'' The Huracán EVO RWD Spyder has an aluminum and thermoplastic resin body that sits on a lightweight hybrid chassis in aluminum and carbon fiber. It has a dry weight of 1,509 kg, the company said.

