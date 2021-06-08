Microsoft renames Windows Virtual Desktop to Azure Virtual Desktop

Microsoft has rebranded the Windows Virtual Desktop, a cloud-based desktop and app virtualization service, as Azure Virtual Desktop. Announced in September 2018, the service allows you to deploy and scale your Windows desktops and apps on Azure in minutes.

In addition, Microsoft has announced new security and management capabilities and new pricing for remote app streaming to support the changing needs of its customers and partners.

The new monthly per-user access pricing option allows organizations to use Azure Virtual Desktop to deliver apps from the cloud to external (non-employee) users. While the new per-user access pricing option will be effective on January 1, 2022, Microsoft is offering a special promotion - effective from July 14, 2021, to December 31, 2021 - with no charge to access AVD for streaming first-party or third-party applications to external users. However, organizations will have to pay for the underlying Azure infrastructure.

Starting on January 1, 2022, the per-user access pricing option will cost:

USD5.50 per user per month (Apps)

USD10 per user per month (Apps + Desktops)

Speaking of the new capabilities, Microsoft has announced a couple of new features that will help customers onboard and better manage their Azure Virtual Desktop deployment. These include:

Enhanced support for Azure Active Directory

a critical service for organizations to manage user access to important apps and data and maintain strong security controls. With enhanced support, customers will soon be able to join their Azure Virtual Desktop virtual machines directly to Azure Active Directory (AAD) and connect to the virtual machines from any device with basic credentials. In the future, Microsoft will add new capabilities such as support for single sign-on, additional credential types like FIDO2 etc. Manage Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session VMs with Microsoft Endpoint Manager - Customers can now enroll Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session Azure Virtual Desktop VMs in Microsoft Endpoint Manager and manage them in the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center the same way as shared physical devices.

Customers can now enroll Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session Azure Virtual Desktop VMs in Microsoft Endpoint Manager and manage them in the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin center the same way as shared physical devices. New QuickStart experience - This new experience will validate requirements, kick off an automated deployment, and will also implement best practices to quickly deploy an AVD environment in the Azure portal.

The new quickstart experience and the enhanced support for Azure Active Directory will be coming soon in public preview.