Guj:Portal, mobile App launched for unorganised sector workers

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-06-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:37 IST
The Gujarat government on Tuesday launched a web portal and a mobile application to facilitate online registration of workers from the unorganized sector to give them smart cards for availing various welfare schemes.

The 'e-Nirman' portal and its mobile App were launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a government release said, adding that 9.20 lakh workers from the unorganized sector were already registered and given U-WIN cards in the state.

Since workers have to forgo their day's work to get themselves registered after visiting the designated office, the state government decided to launch this online platform, Rupani said at the launch event held via video conference.

He said workers now have the option to either use these online platforms or personally visit the common service center to get themselves registered.

Workers having the U-WIN cards are entitled to get benefits from several government schemes, such as insurance, 'Ma Amrutam' scheme for hospitalization, and affordable meals under the 'Shramik Annapurna Yojana, the release said.

So far, workers were required to visit the designated offices in 33 districts to get themselves registered.

Now, over 21,000 common service centres are authorized to carry out the registration work and issue the smart cards, the release said.

With the e-Nirman portal and mobile App, the government can monitor a worker's data in real-time and it will be directly linked to the 'CM Dashboard' application, it added.

