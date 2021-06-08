Star Chef 2 Announces Early Launch On Facebook Gaming

99Games announced the launch of their flagship title Star Chef 2 on Facebook Gaming today. Set against the backdrop of a cooking empire, Star Chef 2 premiered thousands of restaurants in the virtual world in its debut year. The game was quick to pivot into the multiplayer premise, uniting foodies and cooking enthusiasts from around the globe at a time when real human interaction in itself was a luxury. While the plot revolves around an ambitious pursuit of a culinary dream, the game is designed to give players what they desire most – an opportunity to explore the life of a restaurant tycoon. After making headway on iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows, and macOS, players can now cut the ribbon to their restaurants on Facebook Gaming. ''Our goal with releasing Star Chef 2 as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming is not only to nurture a community of gamers but to develop a network of foodies and chefs, by enabling them to instantly play, learn, and connect over their love for cooking,'' said Rohith Bhat, CEO of 99Games. ''We're thrilled to bring our first cloud-streamed title to a growing global community on Facebook Gaming.'' Star Chef 2 is a cooking and restaurant management game where players cook, bake, and grill the finest cuisines using state-of-the-art appliances. Players can hire chefs with exceptional cooking skills and cater to the needs of customers craving fine-dine delicacies from across the globe. The gameplay features live music, celebrity appearances, pool parties, and much more to keep its audience engaged outside the kitchen. Every restaurant can be renovated with a wide range of lavish decors to glitz up the ambiance, allowing players complete control of building the restaurant of their dreams. The game's strong community play features help players team up to collaborate in events and compete with other teams to ultimately secure the coveted title of Star Chef.

It's time to don a chef hat and take over the culinary world, one delicious dish at a time. Play Star Chef 2 instantly, in regions where cloud games on Facebook are available with no installs required.

Advertisement

Check out the Official Game Trailer and the latest developments of the game on the Official Facebook Page. Link: https://youtu.be/p1UWQyBUci8 About 99Games 99Games is India's leading Developer and Publisher of games of international standards for Global & Indian consumers. It takes pride in creating India's most successfully monetized game 'Star Chef' and one of India's most downloaded games 'Dhoom:3 The Game'.

99Games has published over 22 game titles that have seen 80+ Million downloads globally. It has a unique growth strategy of addressing the Global as well as Indian market. 99Games has raised multiple rounds of investments from quality institutional investors – Kalaari Capital and Ascent Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)