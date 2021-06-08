Left Menu

UK's Guardian says its website and app are down amid internet outage

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 15:44 IST
Britain's Guardian newspaper said its website and app were being affected by a wider internet outage on Tuesday.

Sites of some other British news media were also not immediately loading, while multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Finiancial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News appeared to be down across the globe.

