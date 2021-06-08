Huge parts of the internet facing outages
Separately, Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment. Leading websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down.
Multiple outages hit websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, affecting news websites and social media platforms.
Separately, Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.
Leading websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down.
