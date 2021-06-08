Danish broadcaster TV2 offline amid major internet outage
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:14 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish broadcaster TV2's website was facing connectivity issues on Tuesday amid a global outage hitting social media platforms, governments and news websites.
The issue affecting the site was not immediately clear.
Advertisement
Also Read: Danish lawmakers give go-ahead to built Copenhagen island
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danish
Advertisement