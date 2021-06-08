Left Menu

Swaths of internet down, outage at cloud company Fastly

Swaths of internet down, outage at cloud company Fastly
Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch, Reddit, and the U.K. government's home page, could not be reached. San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.'' About an hour later, the company said: ''The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.'' A number of sites that were hit early appeared to be coming back online. Some visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.” Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government's gov.uk site returned an ''Error 503 Service Unavailable'' message, along with the line “Varnish cache server,'' which is a technology that Fastly is built on.

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: “Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service.” Fastly describes itself as an “edge cloud platform.'' It provides vital behind-the-scenes cloud computing services to many of the web's high profile sites, by helping them them to store, or “cache,” content in servers around the world so that it's closer to users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

