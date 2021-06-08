UScellular, partners set new extended range 5G record over mmWave

Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular, the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, claim to have achieved a new extended-range 5G world record over mmWave of more than 10km.

The 5G extended-range milestone will help bridge the digital divide throughout rural, suburban, and urban communities, the companies announced in a joint press release on Tuesday.

"With 5G mmWave technology from companies like Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies, we can provide our customers with the leading-edge capabilities of high performance, ultra-low latency 5G and an even wider range of communications services to enhance their wireless experience," said Mike Irizarry, executive vice president and chief technology officer, UScellular.

The milestone which was achieved on UScellular's live 5G mmWave network in Grand Island, Nebraska leveraged Nokia's AirScale Baseband and mmWave Radios in the 28 GHz (n261) band and a 5G CPE powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with the Qualcomm QTM527 mmWave antenna module.

According to the companies, they achieved near gigabit speeds for distances ~10 km (6 mi) with average downlink speeds of ~1 Gbps, and uplink speeds reaching approximately 57Mbps.

This successful milestone paves the way to bring extended range 5G service to even more regions across the U.S., including rural areas where adequate internet connections not available.

Commenting on this achievement, Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks, Nokia, said, "We are proud to work with our partners on this important and significant achievement. This is another milestone in the development of 5G services and demonstrates the capacity of our commercially deployed 5G solutions."

Last month, UScellular, along with Qualcomm, Ericsson, and Inseego, announced that they have successfully achieved a 5G extended-range milestone over mmWave at a distance of 7 km, with sustained average downlink speeds of ~1 Gbps and sustained average uplink speeds of ~55 Mbps.