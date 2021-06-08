Left Menu

TN launches WhatsApp number to enable people make complaints, share info during natural disasters

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:27 IST
TN launches WhatsApp number to enable people make complaints, share info during natural disasters
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday launched an exclusive WhatsApp number to enable the public to make complaints to officials or share information during natural disasters.

People can provide information relating to disasters round the clock and could even send photos through this number (9445869848) to the disaster management department, state Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said.

This new feature is in addition to the seamless flow of information on disasters like heavy rains, flood, cyclone, earthquake, tsunami, etc. available through the TNSMART mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, print and television channels, he said in a statement here.

The new platform launched by the Revenue department will help the government to initiate appropriate action, he said.

Also, the public can convey information through the ''Citizen Corner'' on the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authoritys website besides the toll free number: 1070.

Information shared during Tauktae and Yaas cyclones helped avert damages, the Minister pointed out.

Damini app could be downloaded to get warnings on lightning and thunder within 40 km radius and 45 minutes in advance.

''This will help convey information on lightning or thunder strikes and avoid loss of lives,'' the minister said.PTI JSP SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021