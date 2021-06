BRIEF-U.S. and EU To End Trump’S $18 Bln Tariff Fight - Bloomberg

June 8 (Reuters) -

* U.S. AND EU TO END FOR GOOD TRUMP’S $18 BILLION TARIFF FIGHT - BLOOMBERG

* U.S., EU TO COMMIT TO ENDING OUTSTANDING TRADE BATTLES & TO REMOVE TARIFFS RELATED TO STEEL AND ALUMINUM CONFLICT BEFORE END OF YEAR - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

