Samsung introduces new SmartThings interface with faster load times

Samsung has introduced a new interface for its SmartThings app that lets you connect and control multiple devices quickly and easily. The new interface offers faster load times, thereby making it easier to discover connected home experiences while ensuring a seamless transition from the previous version.

Starting today, the new Samsung SmartThings interface is available for Android devices, and iOS will follow shortly after.

The revamped design breaks down the SmartThings app into five different sections:

Favorites - new home screen that gathers the devices, scenes, and services used most for quicker access

Devices - lets users view and control all devices, connecting TVs, light bulbs, appliances, and more

Life - here users can discover new SmartThings services that transform physical products into meaningful user experiences such as SmartThings Cooking

Automations - connects devices and allows them to work together and respond to specific conditions in the home like a door opening and a light turning on

Menu - houses additional SmartThings features including SmartThings Labs, Notifications, History, and Settings

"We've listened to our customers and have invested in our technology to enhance the user experience to make it simpler. As smart homes continue to surge in popularity, SmartThings is the ideal platform that allows everyone to enjoy a smarter life with connected devices," said Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics.