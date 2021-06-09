Left Menu

Samsung introduces new SmartThings interface with faster load times

Starting today, the new Samsung SmartThings interface is available for Android devices, and iOS will follow shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-06-2021 07:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 07:14 IST
Samsung introduces new SmartThings interface with faster load times
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung has introduced a new interface for its SmartThings app that lets you connect and control multiple devices quickly and easily. The new interface offers faster load times, thereby making it easier to discover connected home experiences while ensuring a seamless transition from the previous version.

Starting today, the new Samsung SmartThings interface is available for Android devices, and iOS will follow shortly after.

The revamped design breaks down the SmartThings app into five different sections:

  • Favorites - new home screen that gathers the devices, scenes, and services used most for quicker access
  • Devices - lets users view and control all devices, connecting TVs, light bulbs, appliances, and more
  • Life - here users can discover new SmartThings services that transform physical products into meaningful user experiences such as SmartThings Cooking
  • Automations - connects devices and allows them to work together and respond to specific conditions in the home like a door opening and a light turning on
  • Menu - houses additional SmartThings features including SmartThings Labs, Notifications, History, and Settings

"We've listened to our customers and have invested in our technology to enhance the user experience to make it simpler. As smart homes continue to surge in popularity, SmartThings is the ideal platform that allows everyone to enjoy a smarter life with connected devices," said Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021