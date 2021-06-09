Google invites applications for second Black Founders accelerator program

Google has opened applications for a second series of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Black Founders program which was introduced last year.

Google for Startups Accelerator: Black Founders is a 10-week digital accelerator program for top Seed to Series A tech startups based in North America. It provides:

equity-free support

exclusive invitations to technical bootcamps hosted by Google

deep, personalized mentorship from Google experts

opportunity to provide feedback to Google product teams

The 2021 edition of the digital accelerator program will include Black-led startups from across all of North America including Canada and the Caribbean. The upcoming accelerator will see Google pairing the participating startups with the company experts to identify and solve their most pressing technical challenges - from implementing machine learning to developing mobile apps to improving user experience design.

The second Google for Startups Accelerator: Black Founders program will kick off in August 2021. The last date for the submission of the application is July 9, 2021.

Google says that the founders of the twelve Black-led startups who participated in its inaugural 2020 cohort have collectively raised over USD40 million today in venture capital funding.

"With the support of Google, our alumni have used technology, data and machine learning to solve a wide range of meaningful challenges, from helping individuals to get out of debt to improving the healthcare system for at-risk youth to increasing sales for small businesses," Jason Scott, Head of Startup Developer Ecosystem -USA at Google, wrote in a blog post.