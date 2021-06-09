Left Menu

Now correct personal details on CoWIN vaccine certificate online

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 09:47 IST
Now correct personal details on CoWIN vaccine certificate online
The government has announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate.

Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website.

''Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in,'' the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday.

The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and helps in the access of several other premises.

Earlier, the government had also allowed people who are vaccinated to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.

Those who have got the single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

A 'Blue Shield' with double tick will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.

Vaccination status can be updated through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration.

