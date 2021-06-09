Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003637 security update for Insiders

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the release of 21H1 Build 19043.1052 (KB5003637) to Insiders on 21H1 in the Beta Channel and Release Preview Channel.

The update comes with build number 19041.1052, 19042.1052, and 19043.1052 for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, and 21H1, respectively and it includes quality improvements and fixes.

Advertisement

Key highlights of the Windows 10 KB5003637 security update include:

Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or pen.

Updates to improve Windows OLE (compound documents) security.

Updates for verifying usernames and passwords.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Here's the full changelog for Windows 10 Build KB5003637: