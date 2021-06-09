Left Menu

Honor Band 6 India price revealed, first sale on June 14 via Flipkart

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 11:00 IST
After months of waiting, the Honor Band 6 is finally coming to India.
  • Country:
  • India

After months of waiting, the Honor Band 6 is finally coming to India. The fitness tracker is listed on Flipkart and the landing page has already revealed the price, color options, launch offers and other details of the latest wearable from Honor.

In India, the Honor Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be offered in three color options - Coral Black, Coral Pink and Sandstone Grey. The wearable will go on sale on June 14th via the e-commerce site.

Flipkart will be offering a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Rs 75 discount on UPI and RuPay transactions and no-cost EMI starting at Rs 667/month.

Honor Band 6: Specs and features

The Honor Band 6 boasts a big rectangular 1.47-inch AMOLED display with personalized watch faces. The wearable comes with 5ATM water-resistant rating and a removable silicone strap. It is protected by a 2.5D curved glass with an anti-fingerprint coating.

The fitness tracker is equipped with 10 professional workout modes with 6 auto-detection modes. It supports heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring (SpO2), Stress tracking and breathing exercises, sleep monitoring, female health-tracking, daily step counting, calories burned, distance covered, among others.

The Honor Band 6 is said to last up to 14 days under typical usage conditions and 10 days in heavy-usage situations on a single charge. It supports magnetic fast charging technology that is claimed to offer a 3-day usage time with only 10 minutes of charge.

Other smart functions onboard the wearable include music playback control, notifications for calls or messages, Find Phone, weather forecasts, remote shutter, stopwatch, timer etc.

The Honor Band 6 initially debuted in China in November 2020 and expanded to global markets earlier this year.

Also Read: Honor Band 6 vs Huawei Band 6: What's the difference?

